Malta: Dutch inmate summoned in connection to multiple cases

The Independent reveals that Malta has issued a European Investigation Order for the temporary transfer of Dutchman Julian Hofstra from an Amsterdam prison. The man is summoned to witness in the Caruana Galizia case and as a fraud suspect in another case.

The paper reports that an Iranian diplomat was convicted by Belgian authorities of masterminding an attempted attack at a conference in France in 2018. Maltese MP Mario Galea was due to deliver a speech at the event.

