Businesses may apply from tomorrow for a one-time grant of €1,000 as assistance for the lack of business after they were requested to close last March due to the pandemic.

Enterprises and Sustainable Development Minister, Miriam Dalli, also announced during a press conference another scheme relating to rents in which businesses will be granted up to 50% of the rent, according to the size of their business.

Source TVM

Updated 1745