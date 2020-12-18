Malta: €100,000 per year for authors and publishers for use of printed or digital material

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An agreement has been signed which will translate into an investment by Government of 100,000 euro in order to ensure the interests and rights of authors, illustrators and publishers are being safeguarded. The agreement regularises, for the first time in Malta, the copying of printed material and the digital use of Maltese books in Church and public schools.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana stated that after year-long negotiations and consultations with all involved parties, an agreement which she described as fair has been reached as it creates a balance between the use of books and material published for educational purposes, whilst at the same time ensuring that the rights and interests of authors, illustrators and publishers are safeguarded.

Source TVM

Updated: 1717

Like this: Like Loading...