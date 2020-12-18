Malta: €100,000 per year for authors and publishers for use of printed or digital material

Reading Time: < 1 minute
An agreement has been signed which will translate into an investment by Government of 100,000 euro in order to ensure the interests and rights of authors, illustrators and publishers are being safeguarded. The agreement regularises, for the first time in Malta, the copying of printed material and the digital use of Maltese books in Church and public schools.
Education Minister Justyne Caruana stated that after year-long negotiations and consultations with all involved parties, an agreement which she described as fair has been reached as it creates a balance between the use of books and material published for educational purposes, whilst at the same time ensuring that the rights and interests of authors, illustrators and publishers are safeguarded.
Source
TVM
Updated: 1717
18th December 2020
COVID-19 over these last months has infiltrated several seats of power.
Below are some of the leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19 and how each administration dealt with it:
FRANCE
President Emmanuel Macron tested positive on Thurs...
18th December 2020
Today, Parliament’s negotiators agreed with Council on the instrument designed to help EU countries tackle the effects and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The text, agreed on Friday by negotiators from Budgets and Economic and Monetary Aff...
18th December 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received his COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Friday, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations as U.S. regulators were on the cusp of approving a second vaccine for emergency use...
18th December 2020
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp will introduce voice and video calling feature to the messaging app’s desktop version next year, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par wi...
18th December 2020
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter video published on Friday that he would continue to work on the Brexit talks, despite self-isolating and working remotely after having tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“I...
18th December 2020
LONDON (Reuters) - Friends and families kept apart by COVID this Christmas and New Year will not find their virtual gatherings over Zoom cut short by the usual 40-minute limit for free subscribers.
Zoom Video Communications Inc, whose technology ...
18th December 2020
MILAN (Reuters) - A new, downsized Alitalia aims to break even in terms of core profit in 2022, excluding aircraft costs, the state-owned carrier’s CEO-elect said on Friday.
“We are like a start-up company that takes its first step, like a hiker ...
18th December 2020
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top flight soccer league Serie A aims to raise at least 1.15 billion euros per season over the next three years from the sale of pay-TV rights for its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
...
18th December 2020
LONDON - Margrethe Vestager is sending mixed messages to big U.S. technology groups. Days after vowing to crack down on companies like Facebook and Amazon.com through a major new legislative effort, the European Commission’s antitrust tsar on Thursd...
18th December 2020
LONDON (Reuters) - Five years ago pop star Justin Bieber was locked in a contest for Britain’s favourite Christmas song with a group of little known health workers. He gave in.
This year, the Canadian singer-songwriter and the health workers are ...
