Malta: €25.8m in government vouchers used until 1 September, with consumers spending additional €11.5m

Until 1 September, consumers had spent €25.8 million in €100 vouchers issued by the government plus an additional €11.5 million, for a total of €37.3 million, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said Thursday.

The voucher scheme was announced back in June as part of the Government’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery plan, providing residents over the age of 16 with €100 vouchers.

He said that €25.8 million have been spent in government vouchers, bringing the total of generated income from the voucher scheme up to €37.3 million, with €5.7 million in VAT revenue.

