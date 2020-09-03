Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta Headline

Malta: €25.8m in government vouchers used until 1 September, with consumers spending additional €11.5m

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Until 1 September, consumers had spent €25.8 million in €100 vouchers issued by the government plus an additional €11.5 million, for a total of €37.3 million, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said Thursday.

The voucher scheme was announced back in June as part of the Government’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery plan, providing residents over the age of 16 with €100 vouchers.

He said that €25.8 million have been spent in government vouchers, bringing the total of generated income from the voucher scheme up to €37.3 million, with €5.7 million in VAT revenue.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:45

By Corporate Dispatch

