Reading Time: < 1 minute

A €274 million contract to build and operate residential blocks and a kitchen at a home for the elderly has been slammed by the auditor general, who found the entire deal could be deemed invalid.

Published on Wednesday afternoon, the NAO report highlighted a series of serious shortcomings, missing documentation and oversight failures concerning the mega-contract awarded to the JCL and MHC Consortium by the St Vincent de Paul Residence.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...