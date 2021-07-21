Malta: €4 million project for renovation of family park in Bengħajsa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Through a four million euro investment, an area of land some 60,000 sq m in size is to be regenerated into a public park, both through afforestation as well as through activities in the area. Parks Malta is to continue to plant trees in the area where thousands of trees have already been planted, with an increase of some 1,000 indigenous trees including Carob and Cypress.

During the launching of the project, Energy and Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dali said the Bengħajsa Park will be one of the biggest public parks in the Maltese Islands, adding that the park is part of a chain of new parks around the country.

Source TVM

Updated: 1745