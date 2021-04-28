Malta: €455 million in business assistance since start of pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows a press conference addressed by the Prime Minister who said that, by the end of April, the government will have issued around €455 million in Covid-related financial assistance to business related to the pandemic. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/abela-holding-press-conference-on-new-covid-19-assistance-to.867766

Another story says that the Asset Recovery Bureau is without a CEO four months after the last one resigned to take up another post. The body is responsible for the confiscation and administration of criminals’ assets. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/asset-recovery-bureau-left-without-a-ceo-for-four-months.867931

