Malta: Early school leaving rate higher among men

The total rate of early leavers from education and training stood at 12.8 per cent in 2020, down from 13.9 per cent the year before. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a steady drop from 2010, when the rate was at 21.4 per cent. The EU targets to bring early leavers to a maximum of 10 per cent in all member states.

The rate among females in Malta decreased from 14 per cent in 2010 to 10.2 per cent in 2020. Men registered a early leaver rate of 14.7 per cent in 2020, significantly higher than that among women, but it stood at 28.3 per cent 10 years before.

Educational attainment among the 20-24 age group was 85.1 per cent in 2020, up from 75.7 per cent in 2010. Youth educational attainment, considered as a minimum upper secondary educational level, was stood at 88 per cent among women and 82.6 per cent among men.

