Malta: EC denies funds for gas pipeline

Malta Today reveals that the European Commission has turned down funds for Malta’s proposed €400 gas pipeline from Sicily as the EU turns to promote hydrogen power over gas among member states.

The paper says that the Dar tal-Providenza is vetting a €500,000 donation by a Tunisia-based Catco Group Capital Investments to ensure the funds are in line with the home’s verification process. The donation was handed by former PN Leader Adrian Delia.

