Malta: EC takes formal steps against golden passports

The Times says that the European Commission will start infringement procedures against Malta and Cyprus over their respective cash for passports schemes. EC Vice-President Marcos Sefcovic said the Commission has raised concerns multiple times with both countries.

Another story quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who said that the 2021 Budget unveiled on Monday reassures people about their futures. The paper says that the Budget is an ‘extension’ of the mini-budget announced earlier this year.

