Malta: ECDC returns islands to Covid-19 amber list

L-Orizzont reports that Malta has been taken off the red list of the European Centre for Disease Protection as the rate of active cases declines. Classified as an amber-list country, Malta is now declared a safe travel destination.

Another story says that EU members are set to resist the influx of refugees from Afghanistan, insisting that neighbouring countries should welcome fleeing persons. Critics of this position say the EU has a moral obligation towards Afghans after 20 years in the country.

