Malta: Economic growth fails to reduce holiday inequality over past decade

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Despite Malta’s breathtaking economic growth rates, holiday inequality has slightly in-creased over the past decade – even if the holiday divide between those at risk of poverty and those who are not, remains considerably lower than that in the whole European Union.

Holiday inequality between those with incomes below 60% of median income, and those with income above that threshold, has grown in 16 member states but remained relatively stable in Malta over the last decade.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745