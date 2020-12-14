Malta: Economic performance above euro zone average

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Eurostat figures which show that Malta’s economic recovery in the second and third quarter this year was higher than the average in the euro area, and the fifth highest among member states.

The paper carries an interview with family doctor Joseph Ferriggi who had contracted the coronavirus in October and came close to 70 percent probability of dying. The doctor describes the difficult experience of Covid-19 patients.

Another story publishes a reply by the Institute of Journalists to complaints that veteran journalist Sam Sammut, who died earlier this year, was not mentioned in the Journalism Awards. The Institute explained the ‘oversight’ and promised to salute Sammut next year.

