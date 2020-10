Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks to economist Stephanie Fabri who said that the infringement procedures by the European Commission against Malta’s golden passport programme exposes the overreliance of the economy’s finances on the scheme.

Another story follows a debate in parliament where Opposition Leader Bernard Grech accused the Prime Minister of interfering in the work of health authorities, a claim denied by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

CDpro issue 12

