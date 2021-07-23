Malta: Economy minister expects strong multiplier effect from vouchers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri that, for every €1 redeemed from the Covid-19 vouchers, customers have paid an additional €1. He said that he expects the multiplier effect to grow in the coming weeks. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-22/local-news/16m-in-vouchers-spent-in-six-weeks-37-851-eligible-people-yet-to-collect-them-6736235391

The paper follows international reports on breakthrough Covid-19 cases which are infecting double-vaccinated persons. International health authorities assured populations that these cases are a small portion of total infections. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-22/world-news/Rare-breakthrough-COVID-cases-are-causing-alarm-confusion-6736235377

