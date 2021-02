Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument marks the birthday of President Emeritus Eddie Fenech Adami who turns 87 today. Fenech Adami served as PN Leader and Prime Minister in a political career that spanned half a century.

Another story says that a ‘serious crisis’ has developed in the nursing sector as a third of foreign nurses have left Malta to pursue opportunities in the UK.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...