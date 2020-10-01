Malta Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times leads about the announced transformation in the Police force, which the Editor describes as in everyone’s interest for two main reasons. First, it is a vital institution in maintaining law and order and, second, the majority of the officers deserve all the respect and confidence they can get in recognition of their loyalty and dedication to duty. The Editorial expresses hope that real change is brought and that the planned changes are not merely intended to appease international institutions.

The Independent describes the televised Delia-Grech debate as uninspiring, with no real positions taken on issues such as the economy, migration and corruption. Both candidates spoke about party unity, but how this is to be achieved, was not explained. The Editorial also notes that both candidates have been hurt by revelations about their tax affairs.

Business Today says it is unfortunate that the debate on SOFA, and in the wider context, Malta’s relationship with the US on security and military matters, has to happen under a dark cloud. It is truly the price of maladministration. The Editorial sees progress in addressing good governance failures since Robert Abela’s administration took office in January. Important reforms have taken place and others are in the pipeline.

L-Orizzont notes that unemployment has gone down according to the latest data, a result which the Editor attributes to the support measures introduced by the authorities throughout the Covid crisis.

In-Nazzjon describes the recent decisions taken by Government, particularly the acceptance of the SOFA agreement with the results, and the hastening of changes in the areas of governance as a result of a Government which is in panic due to the looming evaluation by Moneyval on Malta’s approach to money laundering and financial crime.

Like this: Like Loading...