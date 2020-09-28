Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Education Minister says school infections cannot realistically be ruled out

In-Nazzjon quotes Education Minister Owen Bonnici who said that it is impossible to say there will not be Covid-19 cases in schools and appealed for the parents’ help to contain the spread by reducing unnecessary contact of children with others.

Another story says that 54 people have recovered from Covid-19 on Sunday while 21 new cases were registered, bringing down the number of active to 596. The paper says that, with 31 deaths, Malta has the third-worst rate of pandemic-related casualties in Europe.

