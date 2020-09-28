Malta: Education Minister says school infections cannot realistically be ruled out

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Education Minister Owen Bonnici who said that it is impossible to say there will not be Covid-19 cases in schools and appealed for the parents’ help to contain the spread by reducing unnecessary contact of children with others.

Another story says that 54 people have recovered from Covid-19 on Sunday while 21 new cases were registered, bringing down the number of active to 596. The paper says that, with 31 deaths, Malta has the third-worst rate of pandemic-related casualties in Europe.

