Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 42-year-old Serbian national is expected to be arraigned in the Gozo Court and charged with the murder of Walid Salah Abdel Motaleb Mohammed, a 42-year-old Egyptian national.

The Egyptian had been murdered in cold blood on 15 January 2018 in a passageway near fields in Għarb.

Source TVM

Updated 1745