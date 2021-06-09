Malta: Eight in ten believe legalised prostitution increases violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes survey results indicating that 80 per cent of the population are concerned that the legalisation of prostitution would lead to higher violence in society. The study was commissioned by the Malta Women’s Lobby. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-08/local-news/Survey-Majority-of-Maltese-believe-that-prostitution-should-not-be-legalised-or-decriminalised-6736234144

The paper speaks with restaurant owners in Gozo who expressed optimism ahead of the summer season. Catering establishments registered a boom in business since reopening last month as many people crossed over from Malta.

