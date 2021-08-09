Malta: Elderly people flag lay-offs without compensation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Commissioner for the Elderly received several complaints from people aged over 65 who were dismissed from their employment during the pandemic without receiving due compensation.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that the government is preparing “a strong Budget” for 2022. He said that the assistance and incentives introduced during the pandemic will not be followed by austerity. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/budget-iehor-bsahhtu-li-jibni-fuq-ta-qablu-il-pm-robert-abela/

The paper reports that a Tunisian woman resident in Malta has been forced to quarantine at a hotel after a visit abroad. Fully vaccinated and carrying a negative PCR test, the woman’s request to quarantine in her own home was refused by authorities.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro