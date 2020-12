Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 77-year-old woman died after falling down some steps. The accident occurred in Vjal il-Ħaddiem, Rabat at about 10.30 a.m.

The Police were called out to assist following a report by the health authorities, and it resulted from preliminary investigations that the woman had been going down some steps in the street when she tripped and fell.

Source: TVM

Updated 1611

