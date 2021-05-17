Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Electrogas director Paul Apap Bologna is expected to be summoned by the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to explain the power station deal. The businessman was behind the secretive company Kittiwake set up in the UAE.

Another story reports that former managing director of Allied Group, Adrian Hillman, is due to appear before a UK court as the extradition process begins. Malta has handed in all documentation to back its request for Hillman’s return. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/process-for-adrian-hillmans-extradition-from-uk-to-start-shortly.872395

