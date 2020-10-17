Malta: Electrogas investors helped themselves to success bonuses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that Electrogas shareholders used government-guaranteed loans to pay themselves ‘success and development’ fees. Yorgen Fenech was paid €2.5 million for his work on the power station project.

Another story reports that bars and clubs will be required to close by 11:00 pm to help control the spread of coronavirus. Addressing a press conference with the Health Minister and the Public Health Superintendent, the Prime Minister said the government will beef up enforcement.

