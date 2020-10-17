Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Electrogas investors helped themselves to success bonuses

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that Electrogas shareholders used government-guaranteed loans to pay themselves ‘success and development’ fees. Yorgen Fenech was paid €2.5 million for his work on the power station project.

Another story reports that bars and clubs will be required to close by 11:00 pm to help control the spread of coronavirus. Addressing a press conference with the Health Minister and the Public Health Superintendent, the Prime Minister said the government will beef up enforcement.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12
%d bloggers like this: