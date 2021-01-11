Malta: Electrogas review cites ‘material uncertainty’ in report

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the latest Electrogas financial filings by PwC flag ‘material uncertainty’ following a company review conducted by an international law firm. The document says that the conclusions were based on limited responses by parties involved.

The paper speaks to family doctor Joseph Ferriggi about his recovery from Covid-19 after the virus had attacked 60 percent of his lungs and cut his oxygen levels by half. Reflecting on the experience, Dr Ferriggi says that the pandemic will change people’s attitudes to life.

