Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a Deloitte report which projects that an optimistic 30 percent decrease in English Language student arrivals this year would translate into a loss of €88 million to the national economy.

Another story reports that 142 new Covid-19 infections were registered between Saturday and Sunday from just over 2,400 swab tests conducted, pushing the number of current active cases to 1,347.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...