The Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) has condemned a proposed amendment to the Interpretation Act and urged the government take a step back to re-think it.

The amendment will allow administrative fines issued by regulatory entities to be interpreted as criminal punishment. The government moved the bill after failing to obtain two-thirds majority for a direct amendment of the Constitution back in October.

Source Times of Malta

Updated: 1745

