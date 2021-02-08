Malta: Enemalta inquiry flags shortcomings in wind farm deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that an internal audit by Enemalta on the Montenegro wind farm found a series of due diligence omissions and a lack of professional scepticism by the members of the board towards the deal.

A second story says that a farmers’ association is urging more collaboration with supermarkets to guarantee local food supply. The efforts follow comments by the Finance Minister that he had concerns about the possibility of food shortage last year.

