Malta: Energy Ministry looking into hydrogen-ready infrastructure

The Independent quotes Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who said that Malta is exploring the possibility of a hydrogen-ready pipeline from the mainland after the application for funding of the original gas pipeline project was rejected by the European Commission.

Another story follows a session of a Parliamentary Committee where government and opposition representatives disagreed over whether former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should answer questions about a consultancy role given to Konrad Mizzi.

