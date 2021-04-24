Malta: English language schools welcome PN proposals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes the CEO of the federation of English language schools, Caroline Tissot, who expressed satisfaction that the industry was recognised in the newly-launched strategy for tourism launched by the PN. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/23/il-proposti-tal-pn-jirrikonoxxu-l-industrija-feltom/

Another story reports that citizenship advisory firm Arton Capital had filed a case against the Labour Party accusing it of abuse in the selection process of a concessionaire for the IIP scheme. Rival company Henley & Partners was chosen by the government to run the programme. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/04/23/zvelati-aktar-manuvri-tal-partit-laburista/

