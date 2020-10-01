Malta Enterprise and MEA sign cooperation agreement

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta Enterprise and the Malta Employers Association signed a cooperation agreement which will enhance collaboration between the two entities in the area of employment relations as well as contributing to MEAINDEX, an online resource for entrepreneurs.

The agreement cements the excellent relations between Malta Enterprise and MEA as a key social partner.

ME and MEA have also agreed on sharing aggregated information for the purpose of data analysis of facts and figures in relation to employment in Malta.

Through this agreement, ME will be a partner in MEA’s online resource for entrepreneurs MEAINDEX. This online platform serves as an important tool for employers and MEA members to keep up to date with developments and current affairs related to business in Malta and employment relations.

In his comments regarding this collaboration MEA Director General, Joseph Farrugia stated that “The Malta Employers Association would like to commend Malta Enterprise on its efficiency in administering the COVID Wage supplement saved thousands of jobs. MEA is enthusiastic about this collaboration which will continue to build on the fruitful relationship already in place between both sides” .

Malta Enterprise CEO, Kurt Farrugia, stated that the enhanced collaboration is a continuation of the encouraging results achieved during the Covid-19 emergency that led to the survival of businesses and protecting jobs for over 80,000 employees. “The Covid Wage Supplement served as a lifeline to employees. It also confirmed that employers are willing to go an extra mile to protect the livelihood of their employees. Through this cooperation agreement we commit to extending our excellent relationship while ensuring the transfer of knowledge which will result in better policy decisions,” said Kurt Farrugia.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was presided by Malta Enterprise Chairman William Wait and MEA President Dolores Sammut Bonnici.

