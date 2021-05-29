Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Entertainment Industry and Arts association has submitted a set of proposals to authorities on the reopening of events. Association president Howard Keith Debono hoped for bans to start being lifted from July.

Another story reports that residents and NGOs are appealing the Environment Authority’s approval of the impact assessment of the City Centre project in Pembroke. The Planning Authority board will make its final decision in the coming weeks.

