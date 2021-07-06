Malta: Environment watchdog says torched land in Xagħra is not protected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the area in Xagħra where a fire broke out last month after fireworks were let off is not a protected zone, but the Environment and Resources Authority is assessing the degree of damage caused.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that the suspension of Rosianne Cutajar from the Cabinet will remain in force following the conclusions of a probe by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-05/local-news/LIVE-Standards-Committee-meets-to-discuss-Rosianne-Cutajar-report-6736234946

