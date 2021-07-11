Malta: Equality Minister pledges to reform cannabis law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks with Minister Owen Bonnici who has been newly tasked with the Equalities portfolio. Bonnici said that cannabis use reform will be his top priority in this area.

Another story quotes a statement by the federation of English language schools expressing complete surprise at the government decision to close down the industry. The federation said the measure was ‘disproportionate’. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-10/local-news/Language-schools-shocked-by-sudden-closure-condemn-lack-of-government-direction-6736235099

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro