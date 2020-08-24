Malta: EU Commission proposes €244 million in financial support for Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has presented proposals to the Council for decisions to grant financial support of €81.4 billion to 15 Member States under the SURE instrument through which Malta can benefit from €244 million.

It is one of the three safety nets agreed by the European Council to shield workers, businesses and countries.

Once the Council approves these proposals, the financial support will be provided in the form of loans granted on favourable terms from the EU to Member States.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 15:40

