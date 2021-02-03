Malta: EU Commission studying new residency scheme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the infringement procedure by the EU against Malta’s golden passport scheme is ongoing and the Commission is analysing the new residency programme introduced by the government to see if it falls within the same procedure.

The Independent reports that a petition demanding the government to restore Selmun Palace in Mellieħa has garnered 5,700 signatures. The 18th century villa is a Grade 1 scheduled monument.

