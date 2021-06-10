Malta: EU Commission takes first step against citizenship programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the European Commission sent Malta a letter of formal notice over its Individual Investor Programme arguing that acquisition of nationality in member states should respect EU law. The case could be taken before the European Court of Justice. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/cash-for-passports-eu-threatens-legal-action-against-malta.877976

The paper says that the hunters’ lobby denied claims that turtle doves captured as part of a monitoring project died soon after they were released into the wild. The suppliers of the monitoring equipment said that five of the six protected birds are showing no signs of life. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/birds-tracked-by-fknk-died-soon-after-their-release.878117

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro