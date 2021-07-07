Malta: EU Commission to request new state-aid plan for Air Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the EU Commission is set to reject a proposal by the government to inject €250 million into Air Malta on a five-year term. Sources close to the negotiations told the paper that the approved total will more likely be around €190 million. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/brussels-asks-government-to-submit-smaller-air-malta-aid-request.884830

The paper reports that the Labour Party removed all copies of Dom Mintoff’s biography written by Dominican priest Mark Montebello and published by its publishing arm. It is understood that the party received several complaints from supporters. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/brussels-asks-government-to-submit-smaller-air-malta-aid-request.884830

