Malta: EU funding programmes created over 1,900 jobs in seven years

Business Today says that EU funds between 2014 and 2020 have generated over 1,900 jobs in Malta and contributed an estimated €662 million to the country’s GDP. A report published by the Malta Business Bureau found that most funding requests were accepted.

Another story reports on €185.2 million in revenues generated by GO last year, an increase of 4.2 percent over 2019. Pre-tax profit was down by 8.3 percent year-on-year, reaching €20.9 million in 2020.

