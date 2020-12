Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has initiated infringement proceedings against Malta for allowing trapping on the pretext of scientific research and for hunting derogations in breach of the Birds Directive.

In a statement, the European Commission said it is calling on Malta to correctly apply the Birds Directive, which requires a general system of protection for wild birds and allows derogations only subject to strict conditions.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1651

