Malta: European Commission directs Degiorgrio brothers to Europol

The Times says that the European Commission advised suspected killers Alfred and George Degiorgio to share any relevant information with Europol. The brothers wrote to the Commission last month protesting a government decision not to grant them a pardon. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/brussels-points-degiorgios-to-europol-in-reply-to-letter-about-pardon.877841

Another report quotes Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who said that a second interconnector with Sicily will decrease emissions by up to 58 per cent. The minister noted that demand for electricity rose by 18 per cent in the last four years. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-to-get-a-second-electricity-interconnector-to-sicily.877790

