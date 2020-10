Reading Time: < 1 minute

EU citizenship cannot be traded as a commodity, the majority of speakers who want to end the “golden passports” schemes currently in place in some member states, including Malta, said during a plenary debate in the European Parliament on Thursday.

The European Commission on Tuesday formally launched infringement procedures against Malta by issuing letters of formal notice regarding its “golden passport” scheme.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1722

