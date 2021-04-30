Malta: European Parliament urges government to investigate corruption cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion calling on Malta to investigate all allegations of fraud and corruption, particularly at high levels of power. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-29/local-news/MEPs-pass-resolution-on-Malta-s-rule-of-law-stress-need-to-investigate-all-corruption-allegations-6736233034

Another report quotes state witness Melvin Theuma who told the court on Thursday that, as far as he is concerned, Yorgen Fenech is the only mastermind behind the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-29/local-news/LIVE-Compilation-of-evidence-against-Agius-brothers-and-associates-continues-6736233033

