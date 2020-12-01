Malta: Europol presents terabytes of data from Yorgen Fenech’s devices

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Independent follows the testimony of three Europol experts in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday where they presented four terabytes of data extracted from the electronic devices of businessman Yorgen Fenech.
The paper reports on a court decision declaring a 2015 news article as fair comment on an issue of public interest. A middleman for a property purchase by Ian Borg, then parliamentary secretary, had filed a libel against the newspaper.
