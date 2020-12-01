Malta: Europol presents terabytes of data from Yorgen Fenech’s devices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the testimony of three Europol experts in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday where they presented four terabytes of data extracted from the electronic devices of businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The paper reports on a court decision declaring a 2015 news article as fair comment on an issue of public interest. A middleman for a property purchase by Ian Borg, then parliamentary secretary, had filed a libel against the newspaper.

