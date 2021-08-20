Malta: Ex-convict lashes out at prison director

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon carries an interview with a former inmate who criticised the prison system and its management. He said that facility director Alexander Dalli carries a revolver around and shoots at pigeons. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/19/eks-prigunier-jghid-li-alex-dalli-jdur-fil-habs-brevolver-fuqu/

In-Nazzjon quotes the decree handed down by Judge Giovanni Grixti throwing out Yorgen Fenech’s application for bail. The Judge drew attention to the series of investigations arising from the case. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/19/michuda-talba-ohra-ta-yorgen-fenech-ghal-liberta-provizorja/

In-Nazzjon says that Red Cross lifeguards saved a 10-year-old swimmer who found himself in difficulty in Għajn Tuffieħa bay. The organisation reminded parents and guardians to keep an eye on children. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/19/salvat-tifel-ta-10-snin-fghajn-tuffieha/

