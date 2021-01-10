Malta: Exiled former Saudi minister acquires Maltese passport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday reveals that a former senior minister of the Saudi government, Saad bin Khalid Al-Jabri, appears in the latest list of new Malta passport buyers. On exiled in Canada, Al-Jabri claims to have been a target of a state-sponsored assassination attempt.

Another story carries an interview with Chamber of Commerce president David Xuereb who forecasts that it may take up to three years for Malta to reach the levels of economic performance experienced before the pandemic.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...