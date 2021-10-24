Malta extends travel ban for unvaccinated persons / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 24 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta extends travel ban for unvaccinated persons

Malta has extended its travel ban that is currently applied against unvaccinated travellers from all the European Union and 67 third countries worldwide.

Persons who do not hold a valid vaccination certificate or another equivalent document are not allowed to enter Malta’s territory. The travel ban will continue to apply to all European Union and Schengen Area countries as well as other countries such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, among others. Persons who cannot get the vaccine due to medical reasons are allowed to enter the country as long as they present a negative COVID-19 test result carried out within 72 hours before arrival.

ADPD says big parties have no plans to better quality of life

ADPD the Green Party accused the two main political parties of failing to come up with measures that better quality of life, and instead only ask low-wage earners to work longer hours to make a decent living. Mina Tolu, ADPD International Secretary and candidate, said in a press conference that the Budget had failed to address the minimum wage, which according to her fails to ensure a decent living. Carmel Cacopardo, the Party’s Chairman, argued that the Budget had been based on assumptions of economic growth, despite what he called uncertainty over the recovery from the pandemic. Cacopardo stressed that projects like the proposed metro, that would have a massive impact on the country’s finances, were not mentioned in the Budget speech. (Maltatoday)

Recovery plan to focus on health and environment

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi revealed that financial support for the purchase of electric-powered vehicles, the installation of charging pillars throughout the country, the building of a new mooring wharf at St Paul’s Bay, the building of a new and sustainable school that will be free of carbon emissions and the Shore-to-Ship Project so that vessels entering the Freeport are some of the projects in the pipeline expected to be financed by the Malta Plan for Recovery and Resilience. In all, 17 projects and 30 reforms at a cost of €345 million are being considered, with the EU committed to finance about 92% of the expenses. The RRF aims to fuel the EU’s recovery from the COVID-19 fallout and to support the energy and ecological transition of the European economy. (TVM)

Covid-19 Update

Active cases dropped further on Saturday with just new six cases and 21 persons recovering overnight. Of 236 current cases, 13 are in hospital, three in Mater Dei’s ITU.