“Extensive damage” to the newly restored Red Tower in Mellieħa, “caused by young people using the site for the wrong purpose” will be repaired on Saturday, Din l-Art Ħelwa has said.

On Friday morning the organisation asked those who caused the damage to the staircase leading to the tower, to come forward and cover the costs so that it can urgently repair it.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

