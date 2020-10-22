Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: FAA, ADPD’s Cacopardo and Maghtab Residents rally against incinerator

ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo, together with Flimkien ghal-Ambjent Ahjar and residents from Bahar ic-Caghaq have submitted their objections to the Maghtab incinerator in response to the Environment Impact Assessment currently under public consultation.

During a press conference, Astrid Vella from FAA argued that the incinerator is “an admission of failure to the recycling process.” She criticized government for promoting the idea of a circular economy while in the same breath opting for an incinerator.

Source MaltaToday

