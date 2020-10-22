Malta: FAA, ADPD’s Cacopardo and Maghtab Residents rally against incinerator

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ADPD leader Carmel Cacopardo, together with Flimkien ghal-Ambjent Ahjar and residents from Bahar ic-Caghaq have submitted their objections to the Maghtab incinerator in response to the Environment Impact Assessment currently under public consultation.

During a press conference, Astrid Vella from FAA argued that the incinerator is “an admission of failure to the recycling process.” She criticized government for promoting the idea of a circular economy while in the same breath opting for an incinerator.

Source MaltaToday

