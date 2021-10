Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) and Għargħur residents welcomed the Planning Commission’s postponement of its decision on a permit for what they described as a ‘bastion of concrete’ in Ħal Għargħur.

The commission decided not to consider the development application of a block of apartments in isolation, FAA said, adding that applications for two other adjoining blocks are still being processed.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745